Greenup County High School sophomore Justin “Ryan” Triplett, Jr., has been accepted to the Craft Academy for Excellence in Math & Sciences at Morehead State University.
The program is a dual-credit academy for academically exceptional Kentucky students. The Academy provides students with a postsecondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior years of high school by enrolling in college courses at MSU.
Selection for the program is highly competitive. Students are selected based on ACT score, academic grades from their first two years of high school, interest in advanced STEM careers, responses to application essay questions, interview by the Academy Selection Committee and recommendations from teachers and others who can attest to the student’s need and preparedness for the program.
Ryan is the son of Justin and Amanda Triplett of Greenup.