ROCKDALE Beth Patrick Robinette has kept a low profile the last two years since COVID-19 started taking lives in Kentucky, and she now prefers avoiding large public crowds. But on June 11, she'll be making up for lost time, celebrating her 100th birthday at Rose Hill Baptist Church with family and friends. And many people fall into one of those categories for the popular former teacher, who has relatives scattered around the area.
Robinette taught fourth grade for more than 30 years, beginning at Cannonsburg Elementary School, before moving to Summit Elementary.
“I liked it,” Robinette said of teaching. She also taught Sunday School at Rose Hill for at least a double digit amount of years, along with teaching Vacation Bible School there.
The centurion was born on June 5, 1922, near Forest Branch, in Floyd County. She grew up with her siblings, Irene and Mark, and parents, Alvin and Nora Patrick. When Robinette was a youngster, her mother died from Typhoid Fever. Her father later married again, and Robinette has six stepsisters — Eunice, Mazie, Marcie, Vera, Kay and Ruth.
“I didn't get to play too much,” Robinette said of growing up. She graduated from the former Garrett High School, and attended Caney Junior College (known as Alice Lloyd College since co-founder Alice Spencer Geddes Lloyd died in 1962) in Pippa Passes, and Morehead State Teachers College.
The centurion barely missed out on the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, which ended in 1920, and World War I that ended on Nov. 11, 1918. Evil was still very present post-war, though, with Adolph Hitler leading the Nazi Party in a failed coup of the German government in 1923, and going to prison. Hitler's later attempt at treason was initially successful though, and led to World War II, and that had a large impact on Robinette.
“I went to Detroit and made boat parts,” said Robinette, of her role, and the role many women contributed to the World War II effort. Robinette said she was 20 when she moved to Catlettsburg and lived with her aunt Ethel Martin. She said she was attending Caney College then, and added, “I got my degree from Morehead.”
In May 1985 Robinette retired and later that year her husband Elmer Robinette passed away. Mr. Robinette was also a part of the war effort, serving in World War II. Like Mrs. Robinette, Mr. Robinette was also very well known in the community. For many years he owned a very successful auto repair shop, and wrecker business.
“Yes, a lot of them,” Robinette responded while chuckling, when asked if she used to go on wrecker calls with her husband. She said she started riding along in the wrecker before they were married. Robinette happily recalls Mr. Robinette taking her for rides on his motorcycle also. She said she heard about Mr. Robinette from a friend and met him at his garage.
Following a year of courtship, the two were married. Sadly their son Keith Robinette died at birth but the Robinettes didn't give up on having a child. Their son Randy Robinette was adopted in 1959 when he was just a baby. The Robinettes enjoyed being settled down in Cannonsburg, but unfortunately things weren't so settled down there. U.S. 60 was being expanded to four lanes, uprooting many homes and businesses. It was in fact a great time to be a house mover, literally.
Some homes and buildings were demolished, buy many just wound up with a new address. The Robinettes' home was moved to Midland Trail Road in Rockdale, just down the road from the back entrance of Boyd County Public Library's new branch. The road quickly became a Robinette neighborhood with more Robinette homes being moved in.
“It was almost across from Whayne Supply, out there,” Randy Robinette said of the original location of his mother's home. “Ed and Clara's house, he wanted to get out of South Shore, so he got with Tom and Elmer and they bought that house, and had it moved over there. And then Tom's house was down this way, almost across from McDonald's, but on this side. So he had his house brought down and put over there,” said Randy, of his cousin, uncle and their wives having their homes moved to just across the road from his parents’ home. Elmer Robinette's sisters Ellen and Amanda Robinette also lived one half mile down the road.
“And the state police got out there and said, 'Well, Robinette, we got two lanes of Route 60 open, but we'll shut down the other two lanes,” Randy said, while laughing about the memories of homes being moved on U.S. 60. Elmer Robinette's garage that was demolished was near the current Giovanni's in Summit. He reopened a stone’s throw away in the same building with Don Helton Auto Parts.
Guests attending Mrs. Robinette's birthday party are requested to wear face masks, because of the recent spike in COVID cases in northeastern Kentucky.