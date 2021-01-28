Led by John D. Minton, the state’s chief justice, the Judicial Nominating Commission announced nominees to fill the vacant 20th District Circuit Court judicial seat formerly occupied by 7th District Supreme Court Justice Bob Conley.
The 20th District consists of Greenup and Lewis counties.
Brian McCloud, of Worthington, Paul Craft, of Russell, and Matthew Warnock, of Ashland, are the three nominees.
McCloud is the District Court judge for Greenup and Lewis counties. He received his juris doctor from the University of Louisville Louis D. Brandeis School of Law, according to kentucky.gov.
Craft is a managing partner with McGinnis Leslie, a general practice law firm. He serves as the city attorney for both Worthington and South Shore in Greenup County. Craft received his juris doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
Warnock is with Warnock & Warnock and serves as an assistant county attorney for Greenup County. He received his juris doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law.
According to kentucky.gov, Circuit Court hears civil matters involving more than $5,000, capital offenses and felonies, divorces, adoptions, termination of parental rights, land dispute title cases and contested probate cases.
A letter naming the three nominees will be sent to Gov. Andy Beshear for review. The governor has 60 days to appoint a replacement. His office will make the announcement.