ASHLAND Three defendants were indicted on federal charges of providing or possessing contraband in prison.
The trio is accused of colluding to supply a federal inmate with a slew of illegal items including drugs and “an object that threatens the order, discipline and security of a prison.”
According to court documents, Mario Domonic Myers and Lamondria Marie Leigh are accused of working in unison to supply Lamont Leigh, a federal inmate at FCI-Ashland, with items such as a cell phone, suboxone, alcohol and marijuana.
The official indictment was handed up by a grand jury on Nov. 10 stating the offenses occurred over the course of about two weeks in June 2021.
The incarcerated Leigh previously pleaded guilty in Ohio to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of a firearm during the commission of drug trafficking in 2019 and was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison.
The trio is facing up to 20 years behind bars and a $500,000 fine for the suspected suboxone charge alone.
Both Lamont Leigh and Myers will be officially arraigned before U.S. District Court Judge Edward Atkins on Tuesday.