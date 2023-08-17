CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury issued indictments this week in connection with the attempted murder of a juvenile earlier this month.
The indictments include a woman for whom Ashland Police are still searching, as of press time Thursday.
Malackhi D. Mullins, 18, of Ashland, was the center of a two-day man hunt following the shooting of a juvenile in the 2000 block of Belmont Street on Aug. 8.
According to police, Mullins eventually turned himself in and was booked in the Boyd County Detention Center in the early morning hours of Aug. 11.
Mullins was indicted Tuesday on a sole count of attempted murder — a class B felony — and 19 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Mullins faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the sole count of attempted murder.
Mullins is held on a $500,000 full cash bond.
Prior to Mullins's arrest, Kaitelynn J. Kackley, 19, of Ashland, was identified by police as the getaway driver from the scene of the crime, according to a social media release by APD.
Kackley, too, was indicted on Tuesday on a sole count of attempted murder and is held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
Both Mullins and Kackley are set for arraignment in Boyd County Circuit Court on Aug. 31.
On Thursday, APD released another statement, reporting that investigators are looking for a Selia M. Kackley, 40, of an unlisted address, following an indictment on a sole count of facilitation to commit attempted murder, a class D felony.
Police have not released any specific relation between the two Kackleys, however social media indicates they are mother and daughter.
The older Kackley is described as 4-foot-11 and about 175 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Police ask that Kackley not be approached if identified, rather one can call the department at (606) 385-3297 or by reaching an anonymous tip line at (606) 385-3127 with any information pertaining to Kackley's whereabouts.
Additional arrests are expected to come as the investigation develops, according to police.
