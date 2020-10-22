Ashland’s Trick or Treat is set for Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6-7:30 p.m. and the rest of Boyd County’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. Greenup County’s trick-or-treat time is the same as Boyd’s. Lawrence County (Kentucky) will have Trick or Treat from 5-8 p.m. on Halloween. Ironton’s and Coal Grove’s are set for Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6.
Several other trick-or-treat festivities will be happening in the region as well.
‘Treats’ in Flatwoods
Flatwoods City Park will host “Treats around the Track” on Saturday, Oct, 31, from 6-8 p.m. which will occur at the same time as Trick or Treat in Flatwoods. The event will meet health department guidelines. All participants handing out candy will be required to meet all social distancing requirements and urged to pre-package treats.
Ponderosa
Ponderosa Elementary will have a Trick or Treat? parade on Friday, Oct. 30, from 4-5 p.m. The school is inviting Mustang families and friends to the event, which will feature kids showing off their costumes. Kids will receive a treat bag from their favorite teachers and staff members.
Olive Hill church
First Baptist Church of Olive Hill is having “Treats on the Street” on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. It will be on Route 60 in front of the church.
The church is asking participants to dress their children and even cars in costumes and drive through the town of Olive Hill for a special treat on the street. The church will be passing out bags of candy on trick-or-treat night in Olive Hill.
All church volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves, and dress up in costumes. The church would like to thank Olive Hill for support.