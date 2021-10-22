Thursday, Oct. 28
• 6-7:30 p.m.: Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat at Central Park (Enter from 22nd Street)
• 6-7:30 p.m.: Ashland Trick-or-Treat
• 6-8 p.m.: Catlettsburg Trick-or-Treat
• 5:30-9 p.m.: Halloweentown (Bellefonte, Ferry and Houston Streets in Russell)
• 6-8 p.m.: Russell Trick-or-Treat
• 6-9 p.m.: Bellefonte Trick-or-Treat
Saturday, Oct. 30
• 10 a.m. to noon: Candy Crawl at Ashland Town Center
• 6-8 p.m.: Boyd County Trick-or-Treat
• 6-8 p.m.: Flatwoods Trick-or-Treat
• 5:30-8 p.m.: Louisa Trick-or-Treat
• 6-8 p.m.: City of Greenup Trick-or-Treat
• 6-8 p.m.: South Shore Trick-or-Treat
• 6-8 p.m.: Wurtland Trick-or-Treat
• 6-8 p.m.: Raceland Trick-or-Treat
• 6-8 p.m.: Worthington Trick-or-Treat