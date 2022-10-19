There will be a Safe Trick or Treat Craft Fair at the El Hasa Shrine Temple in Boyd County on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is hosted by Kimberly Green of Kimskreations Boutique and is a way for people to enjoy crafting and let their children trick or treat in a safe, family friendly environment, Green said. Vendors will be dressed up and handing out candy to all the children.
More than 100 vendors from around the region will set up inside and outside. The Pigs Blanket will be in the kitchen. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the El Hasa Shriner’s charities.
Green said there will be a raffle for a Great Wolf Lodge Getaway worth $500, and many of the vendors have also donated to the raffles, 100% of the proceeds will go toward The Shriners. The first 50 adults will get a reusable tote. The first 50 children will also receive a bag to hold all their treats.
While they are trick-or-treating, children (and adults) can enjoy face painting and other entertainment. A $5 ticket per person (also going toward the charity) will get a train ride on the Shriner’s Train, and there will be a hayride and pumpkin picking.
“We have activities so your children will have a blast,” Green said.
Green said her goal is to, “make a difference one craft fair at a time,” and she hopes everyone will come out to support the Shriners' charities.
About 85% of all funds spent by Shriners Hospitals for children each year is dedicated to patient care, research and education. They are one of the more well-known charities focusing on helping children. For more information about the upcoming event and others like it, visit Kimberly Green or Kimskreations Boutique on Facebook.