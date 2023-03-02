ASHLAND Thunderstruck will return to Ashland on Saturday with an 8 p.m. show at the Paramount Arts Center.
Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute band based in Louisville, is the only U.S. tribute band to have a national brand sponsor in Number Juan Tequila. Members include Bobby Lee Stamper, lead singer; Kyle Lapato, lead guitarist; Kevin Feller, rhythm guitar; Corey Baetz, drummer; and Chris Jones, bass.
Also performing will be KISS tribute band Strutter and Sabbath.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $40.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.