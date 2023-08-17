CATLETTSBURG Boyd Circuit Court Judge John Vincent and attorneys said a 2024 capital murder trial would remain as set on Friday.
Prosecuting attorneys previously requested John Tooson V, 32, face the death penalty for allegedly gunning down sisters Selina Easter, 20 and Summer Algarakhuly, 18, in East Ashland in June 2022.
Tooson is charged with two counts of murder, auto theft, first-degree wanton endangerment and with possessing a handgun as a convicted felon.
According to previous reports, Tooson was accused by police of shooting the two sisters in an apartment on Montgomery Street, left behind Algarakhuly two-month old baby, unharmed and fled to Toledo, Ohio, in Easter's car.
Once Tooson was tracked down to Ohio, he is accused of engaging in a six-hour-long standoff with police, which ended when Tooson attempted to take his own life.
On Thursday, Tooson's attorney, Sebastian M. Joy, said he was still awaiting some information related to an expert witness, but otherwise said he was on track with the February 2024 trial date.
Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent scheduled a pre-trial conference for Sept. 21 to check in.
Joy said Tooson's trial is expected to last two weeks.
(606) 326-2652 |