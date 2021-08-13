CATLETTSBURG The trial of a man recently indicted on three more sodomy charges has been moved to Nov. 22, in light of a superseding indictment.
Heath Hall, 40, of Ashland, received a four-count superseding indictment earlier this week on charges of first-degree sodomy.
With a trial set for Aug. 23, Judge John Vincent granted a motion from Hall’s attorney — State Sen. Robin Webb — to move the trial down the line.
“With the new indictment, I doubt you could mount a defense in two weeks,” Vincent said. “Even though some call you Superwoman, that would be impossible.”
After haggling over potential court dates for the three-day trial, the lawyers landed on Nov. 22, despite Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christina Smith’s concern that “people won’t want to hear this before Thanksgiving.”
Webb said getting the case to trial is paramount, since her client has been jailed for over a year.
Hall is accused of sodomizing a child between August 2017 and July 2020. He faces 50 years in prison on each charge and is due back in court on Oct. 28 for a pre-trial hearing.
