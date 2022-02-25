GREENUP Greenup County High School juniors took to the Greenup County Courthouse on Friday for a mock trial.
The students have been studying the case of the State of Maryland v. Adnan Syed. Syed was found guilty in 2000 for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend.
The case returned to court for an appeal following the popularity of the podcast and cell phone records, according to the Baltimore Sun’s reporting on the case. The podcast is dated for the fall of 2014. Reports of Syed attempting a retrial began in January 2015. His petition was denied in 2019, according to Supreme Court records.
Syed’s case is the subject of the podcast “Serial” hosted by Sarah Koenig as well as a 2019 HBO documentary series “The Case Against Adnan Syed” and book “Adnan’s Story.”
The Greenup students have been listening to and studying the podcast and case since November, said English teacher Kameron Greenslate. They have used the case as a basis for sharpening their skills in argumentative writing, debate and analysis.
They began mock trial preparations in January. Each student played a role in the court room and they went all out. Students working as journalists and social media teams were in suits, witnesses gave impassioned testimony, and attorneys prepared questions and arguments.
Principal Jason Smith sat in the judge’s seat, gavel in hand. Students took on the roles of bailiffs, crowd, sketch artists, photographers and jury. The plaintiff and the defendant both had a team of attorneys who spent the day calling witnesses to the stand, questioning and cross-examining the key witnesses in the case.
The students were encouraged to take photos, document the experience and add to the social media team’s work by tagging the twitter account @GCHScourtroom and using the hashtag #GCmocktrial.
Greenslate said they have a lot of interactive components. Students played the parts of Syed, Asia McClain, Jay Wilds, Jennifer Pusateri, the detective and more.
As the students began, English teacher Rob Collins gave instructions for the trial.
“We put so much work into this, let’s be respectful so that we can hear the fruits of our efforts and our labor,” said Collins.
The students made little noise in the first portion of the trial and were urged to object and give the case “some spice” by their teachers and fellow students. If they objected, they would be allowed to argue with their principal who was serving as judge.
They were also visited by the presiding judge of the courtroom they borrowed, District Judge Paul Craft.
Statements were read by the witnesses, or by the bailiff in their absence. The bailiffs swore each witness in. Cell phone records and a timeline of events were presented to the jury. The students took every aspect as if they were really there and the case was real.
The student jury was given bathroom breaks at different times, they ate lunch in a separate room to keep them from the public.
Laynee Loan, who worked as a journalist for the mock trial, said the mock trial makes everything more realistic than listening to it or reading a book.
“It’s different when you see it all laid out,” said Loan. “You get like the mood from the courtroom … everything becomes more of a reality.”
Christina Baker said some reporters for the mock trial wrote articles prior to trial, and others are assigned the post-trial articles. Landon Shaw explained they have researched the case and have been taking notes on their phones throughout the mock trial. Shaw said he was asking questions he noted during statements in a recess.
Loan said the students selected their top three positions and were surprised with which of the three they were given. Collins explained that they worked to give students assignments on their top three, but also looked at the student’s strengths. Journalists were assigned based on their writing skills or their ability to be inquisitive, he said.
The students documented the journey on social media. The jury’s verdict from the case in the mock trial was different from that of the jury in the actual trial that occurred in Maryland. The students found Syed not guilty. The Twitter account noted that the student jury had doubts, and those doubts led the mock jury to believe Syed could be innocent and therefore decided the verdict would be not guilty.