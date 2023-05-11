GREENUP A man accused of serious sex-based crimes was given a trial date Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court.
Chad E. Burton, 37, of South Shore, was indicted back in September 2020 on three counts of first-degree sodomy, use of a minor in a sexual performance with a victim under the age of 16, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
According to the indictment, the incident occurred May 28, 2020, with the accusations including Burton providing two minors with alcohol.
Burton was eventually jailed in the Greenup County Detention Center in October 2020, where he has remained ever since without bond.
Burton's attorney, David Mussetter, requested a trial date which was penciled in to occur on July 17.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Merkel said he anticipates the trial to last approximately four days.
First-degree sodomy is considered a serious sex-based offense and is classed the same as manslaughter as a Class B felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted by the jury in July.
Burton will appear again for a final pre-trial conference June 8.
