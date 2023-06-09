CATLETTSBURG A man accused of using construction sites to molest a child made a court appearance on Friday.
Clinton D. Whitt, 45, of Louisa, is charged with four sex crimes including first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
During previous hearings it was revealed the child was abused at locations around Boyd County that were being renovated or under construction.
On Friday, Whitt appeared on the docket for a pre-trial conference where his attorney, Caleb Hurt, said his client would be reset to appear on June 16.
Hurt said he would make an attempt this week to visit Whitt at the Boyd County Detention Center.
Whitt’s case is currently set for a jury trial on July 10.
Whitt faces more than 20 years in prison if convicted on the rape or sodomy charge.