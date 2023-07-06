CATLETTSBURG The trial of an Ohio man accused of killing two sisters in June 2022 was moved Thursday due to jury issues.
Judge John Vincent said the January 2024 date previously scheduled in the case against 33-year-old John Tooson fell too close for a when a new jury pool would be sat in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Vincent moved the trial date to Feb. 26, with a pretrial on Aug. 17.
Jury pools in Kentucky are changed across the stated depending on the needs of the court and the population — some counties may have a pool that lasts a year; others may have a pool that lasts a month.
In Boyd County, the jury pool is selected four times a year, with each pool serving three months.
Vincent said the pool needs to be properly orientated prior to taking on a case like the one involving Tooson, who is facing capital murder charges.
So far, Tooson’s lawyer, Sebastian Joy, said he’s got everything he needs for the case and the trial should be on track for the new date.
Tooson is accused of killing 20-year-old Selina Easter and 18-year-old Summer Algarakhuly inside an apartment in East Ashland in June 2022. Tooson fled the scene, and then traveled to Toledo where he got in a stand-off that ended when he shot himself, according to police.