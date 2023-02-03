CATLETTSBURG A motion was made yet again Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court to dismiss an assault charge against a man that instead resulted in a jury trial date.
Stephen Holloway, 30, of Summit, was booked into Boyd County Detention Center Aug. 8 on charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree strangulation and second-degree domestic violence assault after an alleged incident involving a screwdriver.
Holloway’s legal battle has been an uphill climb ever since.
Throughout the duration of Holloway’s court appearances thus far, motions have been filed on his behalf to dismiss the case based on an affidavit provided by the victim, stating she didn’t wish to press charges.
However, according to previous reports, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Conn elected to pursue the charges against Holloway due to the injuries sustained by the victim, regardless of her stance on the matter.
Holloway previously had a hearing in which he made a request to represent himself after saying his public defender wasn’t moving fast enough or filing motions he recommended.
After a handful of standoffs with Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis, Holloway reluctantly elected to retain his current representation.
On Friday, after public defender Caleb Hurt presented the motion to dismiss again, both he and Conn approached the bench to have discussions with Davis off the record.
When the attorneys returned on record, Davis began to discuss an upcoming trial date.
“Caleb, show him the note,” Holloway instructed his attorney, referring to the witness’s statement wishing to drop any charges.
As Hurt began to explain to Holloway the affidavit had been entered in the record as evidence, Holloway started to talk over his attorney.
“Mr. Holloway stop talking,” Hurt repeated numerous times before his babbling client quietened down — for only a brief moment.
“You’d be well advised to take the advice of your counsel,” Davis told Holloway, who was appearing in court via Zoom video conference from the Boyd County Jail.
“So I can’t talk,” Holloway asked.
“You can, but I’d advise you not,” Hurt responded.
Davis again turned his attention to a future trial date.
Conn, stating he had other trials in neighboring counties, requested the trial be pushed at least three weeks out for preparation.
Davis selected April 10 for the three-day trial, but Holloway spoke up again.
“That’s passed the 180 day rule. I filed for a fast and speedy trial,” Holloway began.
Hurt took his defendant’s side, agreeing the April date would surpass the 180 day standard of a pre-trial hold.
Davis paused a moment, seemingly looking over a calendar to select a closer date.
Holloway took the opportunity to continue advocating for his own defense, “I filed for a fast and speedy trial in September,” he began.
Davis cut him off with a stern, “I heard you.”
The matter will come before a jury March 20.
If convicted by a jury on second-degree assault, Holloway could face up to 10 years in prison.