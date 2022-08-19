CATLETTSBURG A Louisa man accused of raping a child for more than three years is scheduled for trial on Nov. 14.
Clinton D. Whitt, 44, was indicted in March on four sex crimes, including first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape.
On Friday, attorneys in the case told Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis that there is no deal in sight and the case would have to go to trial.
Davis penciled the date in, with a pretrial for Oct. 7.
Assistant prosecutor Gary Conn reminded the judge that a big trial — that of former deputy jailer Colton Griffith — would be going on in October.
“There’s always a trial scheduled,” Davis replied.
The trial is expected to last two to four days.
If convicted, Whitt could face life in prison on his charges.