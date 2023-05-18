CATLETTSBURG A man caught up in an online internet sting last year is heading to trial next year, a Boyd County Circuit Court judge decided on Thursday.
Jacob Stubblefield, 23, of Ashland, will be going to trial on Feb. 5, 2024, on a charge of online enticement.
A plea bargain had been in the works, but with the trial date, it appears that has fallen through.
Stubblefield was one of three men arrested in back-to-back stings conducted by authorities in Ashland back in August 2022, according to court records.
Stubblefield is represented by attorney Jeremy Clark.