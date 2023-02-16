CATLETTSBURG A Grayson man accused of selling a fatal overdose of fentanyl in November 2020 will see his day in court on June 19.
Richard C. Waggoner, 20, was indicted in February 2022 in connection with the death of a drug user in Boyd County, court records show. He is currently serving a 10-year sentence for a trafficking conviction out of Carter County.
Waggoner is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge as well drug trafficking charges in Boyd County.
At a hearing Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court, defense attorney David Mussetter said he hasn't been able to reach an agreement with the commonwealth attorney's office.
Judge John Vincent set a trial date for June 19 in the case.