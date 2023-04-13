ASHLAND An Ohio man accused of gunning down two sisters last spring in Ashland is looking at a trial date in early 2024.
At a Thursday hearing, Boyd County Judge John Vincent set a trial date for Jan. 8, 2024, in the case of 33-year-old John Tooson.
Tooson is facing the death penalty in connection with the June 17 killing of 20-year-old Selina Easter and 18-year-old Summer Algarakhuly. The sisters were shot to death inside an apartment on Montgomery Avenue.
Easter was Tooson’s girlfriend.
Police say Tooson fled the scene and holed up in a home in Toledo, where a stand-off ensued. He then shot himself on the front porch and was taken to the hospital, police said.
At Thursday’s hearing, defense attorney Sebastian Joy said DNA tests have come back from the lab and he will have a defense expert look over the crime scene and develop a report.
Joy said he expected the trial to last six or seven days.
Vincent set a pretrial date for June 15 in order to keep a tab on the case — due to the fact it’s a capital offense, Vincent has repeatedly said he wants to keep a close eye on how the case develops.
He also asked Joy to look into statutes pertaining to having a second attorney involved on the defense due to that capital enhancement. Joy said he will look over the statute and get back to the judge.
“I want to make sure we’re doing this right,” Vincent said.