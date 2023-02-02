CATLETTSBURG Attorneys set a trial date Thursday for a 45-year-old man accused of downloading child sexual abuse imagery.
Matthew McDavid, of Catlettsburg, is set to stand trial on Sept. 11, Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent ruled Thursday.
According to defense attorney David Mussetter, negotiations are still under way after he was able to review the evidence with the Commonwealth Attorney's office.
Vincent set another pretrial date for May 18 in order keep tabs on the case.
McDavid was arrested on July 21 following a search warrant at his house after Ashland Police conducted an Internet investigation on him.