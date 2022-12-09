CATLETTSBURG The case of a Michigan drug trafficking suspect accused of smuggling 128 grams of fentanyl into Boyd County is set for trial in May 2023.
John Dawson, 38, will face trial on an aggravated trafficking charge on May 8, 2023. Both defense attorney Michael "Frenchie" Curtis and assistant Boyd County assistant Commonwealth's attorney Gary Conn said the trial should take two days.
Over the summer, Dawson told Judge George Davis he would like to fire his public defender, Caleb Hurt, following a courtroom outburst.
Dawson was busted in late 2021 after selling 128 grams of fentanyl to an informant in a grocery store parking lot, according to police.
The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force worked the case.
On Friday, Davis also set a pretrial hearing for March 10.
Curtis said he's working with the Commonwealth to strike a deal, but wanted the dates to "keep the case rolling."