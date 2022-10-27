CATLETTSBURG After the possibility of a plea deal was floated last week, a trial date was set Thursday for an Ashland man accused of gunning his girlfriend down in a basement in October 2021.
Taylon Bensinger, 22, of Ashland, is set to be tried April 10 in Boyd County Circuit Court on a murder charge in connection with the Oct. 18, 2021 murder of Angel Rowe in Ashland.
According to public defender Brian Hewlett, he and Boyd County assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christina Smith are still discussing a possible deal, but a trial date needed set “in the interest of a final resolution.”
A pretrial date has been set for March 16. Neither Hewlett nor Smith said they anticipate any legal issues in the lead up to the trial.
The case is presided over by Judge John Vincent.