CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of gunning down his girlfriend in October 2021 will be going to trial on Oct. 9, a Boyd County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday.
Taylon Bensinger, 22, has been in custody since Oct. 18, 2021, after Ashland Police say he shot and killed 24-year-old Angel B. Rowe inside a home on the east side of the city.
At a Thursday hearing, Judge John Vincent set the trial date for the suspect, along with a pretrial date for July 13.
Bensinger is facing charges of murder, evidence tampering and first-degree wanton endangerment.