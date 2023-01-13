CATLETTSBURG A trial date has been set in the case of an Ohio man who was accused three years ago of ramming his car into an Ashland man, pinning him against a house.
Lyle Ruggles, 40, of Wilmington, appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court Friday, when he received a new court date in the attempted murder case.
Since being held on the attempted murder charge, Ruggles has racked up charges and a conviction while behind bars at the Boyd County Detention Center, for fighting with deputy jailers and inmates.
At Friday's hearing, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn requested a witness in the case give a deposition in lieu of testimony. Public defender Caleb Hurt said he wasn't opposed to the deposition, so long as he and his client could be present to cross-examine the witness.
"He has the right to confront his accusers," Hurt said.
The deposition would occur in the courtroom — Judge George Davis requested a little lead time so they could have extra security in place for when the accused appears in the courtroom.
Ruggles will be back in court again Feb. 17 for a pretrial hearing.
