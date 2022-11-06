CATLETTSBURG A trial date was set Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court for a Louisville woman accused of taking part in an acid attack.
Syrell S. Nunnally was directly indicted in September on charges of first-degree assault and a persistent felony offender sentence enhancer.
Last month, Nunnally's cousin, Christoper "Smiley" Nunnally, was found guilty of orchestrating an attack against his ex-girlfriend that left her permanently scarred after acid was thrown in her face.
Smiley was sentenced to 38 years in prison for his role in the crime but his defense attorney, Brian Hewlett, says he plans to appeal the verdict.
During court testimony in last month's trial, Ms. Nunnally was accused of being the getaway driver by her girlfriend, Laquasha Jones.
Jones has also been charged with first-degree assault and a persistent felony offender sentence enhancer after she was allegedly the one who threw the acid onto the victim.
Ms. Nunnally's jury trial was penciled in by Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis to occur on April 10, 2023.
A plea deal is in the works, according to assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn.
Conn said his office has yet to discuss the offer with the victim, who will get a say in the deal from prosecutors.
A pre-trial conference is set for Dec. 9 to see if an offer will be ready in Nunnally's case.
Nunnally could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
