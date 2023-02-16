CATLETTSBURG The trial date of a 22-year-old man accused of gunning down his girlfriend in October 2021 has been nixed from the docket.
Public defender Brian Hewlett told Judge John Vincent that the trial date would need to be cut from the docket, but he wanted to keep a pretrial date for March 2 in order to talk with his client and get an idea of another trial date.
Vincent granted Hewlett the time and went ahead and passed the case onto the March date.
Bensinger is accused of killing Angel Rowe in the basement of her home. Police said Bensinger ran from the scene, ditched the gun and returned.