It will be a true tri-state treat, according to Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day.
The city’s fireworks display is slated for 9:50 p.m. Saturday night can be enjoyed by Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, all from the comfort of the respective riverfronts at Catlettsburg, South Point and Kenova.
Day said that the mayors of those three cities, the Boyd County Fiscal Court, and the City of Ashland — combined with renovations to Catlettsburg’s riverfront near the floodwall — all helped to make this a reality.
Day said Catlettsburg has been hard at work cleaning up its riverfront and removing obstacles such as scrub undergrowth, and revealing a beautiful view of the river.
“What is really special about this year is that the Village of South Point Mayor Jeff Daskins reached out to me about helping to fund the fireworks display,” Day said. “I immediately said that I would be happy to. Then I reached out to Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney to see if the Fiscal Court would like to help, and he said they would be happy to be a part of it.”
Day reached out to Kenova Mayor Tim Bias, and he also was quick to agree.
“So, all three states are really involved in making this happen,” Day said. “The fireworks are going to be on a barge in the river — and in order for that to happen, you have to shut down the river. But fortunately, Chief Todd Kelley of the Ashland Police Department helped us get all of the necessary permits.”
So the shared celebration, Day said, was the result of a lot of shared work from all three states. And it is her hope that the joint venture, as well as intercommunity support, will become an annual occurrence.
“I just think that it is very cool. Where else can you view the same fireworks from three different states?” Day said she would like to remind those watching the fireworks to tune their radios to 104.7-FM for patriotic music honoring the display.
Day said everyone in Catlettsburg is excited for the upcoming weekend, because last year the pandemic prevented them from holding such events.
“During that time we had been developing on our riverfront, but people had not been able to see the results of the city’s efforts. So not only will it be a holiday event, but also an unveiling of sorts of what the city has been working on for their residents and the entire area,” she said.
Day said that the Department of Fish and Wildlife has also been working on the city’s boat ramp, and it will be closed during the weekend, but hopefully that will be finished in the near future.
“This has been very helpful to the city,” Day said. “And we appreciate everything they have done and are doing.”
Though the fireworks promise to amaze, the City of Catlettsburg’s celebration starts hours before the first the first rocket streaks toward the night sky. A Gate City Cruise-In Car Show begins at 5 p.m., at the Kentucky Farmers Bank and the Depot parking lots.
Rob McNurlin will perform live between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Cindy Sullivan will open up for McNurlin, and the event will have local food vendors to cater to event goers. Day said that, along with the vendors, local churches will also be providing various desserts.
“The Car Show will also be doing contests,” Day said. “One of the contests is a contest for the best Automotive Art Trophy. They want you to design your best trophy using car parts, wrenches, and everything cars. If they reach 100 cars registered, then the grand prize will be $100. Otherwise, the prize is $50.”
Day said that entrants in the trophy contest can also put their trophies up for sale at the event. A full list of everything the weekend has to offer is available on the city’ Facebook Page, and Day said not to forget to bring your folding chair.
“We want everyone in Catlettsburg to pull up a chair on the riverfront and enjoy everything the event has to offer, including the fireworks. And our neighbors across the river will be doing the same, so everyone should have a great Fourth of July weekend,” Day said.