The Farmer family doesn’t mind if you drag their name in the dirt.
It’s their business.
The Farmers — Ronnie and his son Camron — own TriState MX, a motocross track on U.S. 60 near Grayson. They also design and build indoor and outdoor tracks.
“We all can’t wait to get back outdoors because that’s what we love,” Ronnie Farmer said. “We run a series there, we run practices there, that’s our home track.”
Chris Maynard, who is married to the Farmers’ daughter Megan, has raced since 2002.
“We ride and race pretty much somewhere every weekend all over the east coast, from Pennsylvania to Florida,” said Maynard, who lives in Chesapeake. “We go everywhere. Really, for me it’s a family sport. So we go, take our camper. My daughter (Karsyn) races as well.”
According to an Associated Press story written by John Marshall in June 2022, motocross as you know it today has been around since at least 1972.
“After 50 years, it actually looks almost like a different sport,” Marshall wrote. “The motorcycles are faster, more powerful. The riders come from around the globe, are among the fittest athletes in any sport. The tracks feature jumps old-school riders wouldn’t have even considered, obstacles that would have been unfathomable.
“And the exposure, thanks to TV and social media, has skyrocketed off a dirt-covered launching pad.”
The Farmers bought TriState MX about eight years ago. Ronnie Farmer said around 120 riders show up on practice sessions during the spring and summer. “On a race day, we’ll have about 200,” he said.
The Farmers’ journey to Carter County is as curvy as the Little Sandy River.
Ronnie’s wife, Debbie Farmer, a Roanoke, Virginia, native, remembers Camron’s first childhood trail bike, a Yamaha PW 50.
“Once he got the (PW50) and we got into the race circuit, we had to have a trailer to haul the bikes and stuff around,” Debbie Farmer said. “Then we had to have a motor home. So then we had to buy a new home because we didn’t have any place (for the motor home) because we lived in a neighborhood.”
The Farmers bought an Interstate Battery store in Huntington and moved to a 65-acre spread near Proctorville, Ohio. They tried to build a motocross track on their land until neighbors sued them over the dust and noise.
Ronnie Farmer said it takes 150 dump truck loads — at 20 tons per load — to build an indoor track. He said it takes about 30 hours to haul the dirt inside and about 20 to remove it.
Using the natural terrain is preferable for building an outdoor track.
“The flat ground is harder to build on,” Ronnie Farmer said. “We don’t want trees around. Trees and motorcycles don’t go good together.”
Chris Maynard owns the eponymously-named Maynard Racing Performance, a shop on Township Road 278 in Chesapeake. He only works on dirt bikes.
“Suspension is the main thing I do. It’s my specialty,” Maynard said. “Suspension was something that, locally, nobody really did. There weren’t any shops locally that could build shocks, much less the performance side of it.”
Maynard opened his shop “about about a year before COVID.”
“And I stayed busy because I built up my clientele,” he said.
During the summer fair seasons, the Farmers also operate tracks at the Boyd and Lawrence county fairgrounds.
“The (Carter County) fair board is super easy to work with,” Ronnie Farmer said. “They’re understanding that the property is out to where it doesn’t bother anybody. It’s just been a good fit.”
On race days, Debbie Farmer sets up the office. Megan Maynard handles the scoring and enters and posts race results. Ronnie and Chris Maynard line up the racers.
The Farmers plan to have 14 events this year, and Camron and Chris Maynard will race at other tracks. Debbie Farmer, meanwhile, is staying off the track.
“I’ve never had a broken bone,” she said, “and I don’t want to start now.”
TriState MX is at 2525 U.S. 60 in Grayson. For more information, call (304) 972-5162 or visit the TriState MX Facebook page.