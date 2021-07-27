ASHLAND The Paramount Arts Center’s Festival of Trees and Trains is looking for a conductor for its train section.
Tamme Grubb, lead chair for the festival, said a chairman or chairwoman and volunteers are sought.
"Our previous train crew have all relocated and we need people to step up and help carry on this beloved feature of the festival," Grubb said.
Responsibilities for the committee head include set up and tear down; overseeing transportation and storage; maintenance and the daily operation of the G-scale train during the festival. Six to eight volunteers will be needed.
"Some model train experience would be necessary," Grubb said of the requirements for the team leader. "The chairperson can assemble volunteers with electrical and carpentry skills."
For now, the train and all train equipment is being stored at The Daily Independent; she said it likely will remain there until it's time to set it up at the Paramount, which will begin in early November.
“In 2017, the train was divided into two separate displays," Grubb said. "One goes on the pit in front of the stage and the other is over the chairs in lower center theater."
The festival is an event of the Paramount Women’s Association. The annual 10-day event supports the Paramount’s education department.
Grubb said she’s hopeful the right person for the job will be found.
"I know this community absolutely loves this train and for some people, it’s their favorite part of the festival," she said. "I truly believe there’s someone out there with the passion and drive to take this over. We just haven’t reached them yet."
Those interesting in volunteering may reach Grubb at (606) 547-5077.
(606) 326-2661 |