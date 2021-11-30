CATLETTSBURG Little hands turned the Catlettsburg town Christmas Tree into their big vision on a frigid Monday morning and afternoon.
With the help of city workers, volunteers and school employees, Catlettsburg Elementary students — kindergarten through fifth grade — all played a role in decorating the tree where Center Street meets 26th Street.
Students also enjoyed juice, cookies and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside the Russell E. Compton Civic Center — a couple blocks away from the tree.
Principal Jeff Frasure smiled as he watched youngsters enjoy consuming sugary goodness and sharing their wishes with Saint Nick.
“It’s awesome seeing small towns come together,” said the school’s fifth-year leader. “We’re the only city school in Boyd County, so it’s a unique opportunity that our students get that other kids don’t. They take pride in that.
“I’ve had old alumni drive by and talk about that tree,” Frasure continued. “They put the big Catlettsburg Wildcat topper on it.”
Two buses arrived a little after 9 a.m. to begin Monday’s fun. Kindergarteners were the first to see Santa and munch on sweets while the first-graders took turns hanging ornaments on selected limbs. If they chose a high location, a helpful man in a bucket truck placed the decoration based on their guidance.
Twenty-sixth-year Boyd County Family Resource Center Coordinator Jenny Caperton layered up for the full, cold day. She said the students couldn’t do this last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were excited to get back to the tradition, which is going on 10 years, she said.
Gail Sammons, founder of Community Development, said her group, the school and the city all come together for the event.
“The kids look forward to this,” Sammons said.
Frasure, whose school has about 190 students, concurred.
“They make ornaments to put on the tree, and they really get into it,” he said. “Being able to see the whole community come together as one, that community relationship is good for any school.”
