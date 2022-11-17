ASHLAND Darrell Smith is bringing a first to the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center: an African American Christmas tree.
Smith is a museum governing board member and co-founder of the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum. He said Kim Jenkins, executive director of the Highlands, asked him for the contribution.
"I’m, of course, doing the tree on behalf of the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum," Smith said. "I just thought it might be nice to let the community know we are working together regarding diversity."
Items on the tree are from Smith's personal collection, which he has been building for years, and include Black Santas and angels.
"I did substitute yellow for gold. I thought it would be nicer," he said, noting he designed the four ribbons on the tree and made the bows. "I also added the bells. My thought was 'The Bells of Freedom.'"
Smith and his aunt, Bernice Henry, founded the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum this year.
Smith was the first African American named to the governing board of Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland. Henry was the first African American woman to serve on the Ashland Board of City Commissioners.
(606) 326-2661 |