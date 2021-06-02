SANDY HOOK Tanner Dickerson had figurative ice water running through his veins as a 3-point shooter on the basketball court in high school. Now he's in the business of serving ice.
Dickerson, 21, is a small business owner of Sandy Hook, who started selling shaved ice at the age of 19. He said on Jan. 7, 2020, T’s Tropical Shaved Ice was made an official LLC (Limited Liability Company).
“It’s been great,” Dickerson said about his success. “I have learned a whole lot.”
He said his dad fueled and encouraged him to aim for success, try new things and pushed him to accept challenges, which Dickerson said helped him become a better entrepreneur.
He said the stories his dad would tell him really inspired him.
“Just from all of the support my mom and dad have given me,” he said. “... Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible.”
Dickerson said he chose to sell shaved ice because not only is it a fantastic summer treat, but it was a challenge that he wanted to take on.
“I was just looking for a new experience or challenge,” he said. “It was something that looked like it would be fun to do.”
From Catlettsburg to Grayson to Ashland to Morehead to Sandy Hook, T’s Tropical Shaved Ice made numerous appearances in the state of Kentucky.
On a hot Tuesday afternoon in the “shaved ice trailer” parked on the pavement at Lakeside Elementary in Elliott County, Dickerson, his mother, Amanda Dickerson and aunt, Hali Virgin, served dozens of first-graders snow cones. While Tanner used his high-quality machine and filled the cups with ice, he then would hand it over to his mom and aunt, where a flavor of the customer's choice was poured onto the shaved ice.
Flavors range from Blue Raspberry, Bahama Mama, Tigers Blood, Wedding Cake and Strawberry. Tanner said his 20-plus flavors are all homemade and not store-bought.
Tanner’s sister, 25-year-old Lauren Dickerson, is an employee at Lakeside Elementary, teaching first grade. She said her brother is a very humble person. Lauren said he is a risk-taker and he enjoys helping others.
Despite being a new business owner, Tanner Dickerson said the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to get creative and adjust.
“I had to learn to adjust and just adapt,” he said, “It has been a challenge trying to find places to set up.”
Tanner said the guidelines made it challenging as well, citing how musical festivals and schools brought in profit. He said the pandemic allowed him to ease into his business, stating that with fewer people around due to COVID, he could get better training at what he does.
“I really wasn't just thrown into doing festivals with hundreds of people,” he said. “It kind of allowed me to just learn the business.”
Dickerson, who is a student at Ashland Community & Technology College pursuing a business degree, said he has learned a lot of valuable things. He plans to continue to grow and has dreams of eventually expanding his business one day, he said.
“It doesn't matter where you come from,” he said. “Anything is possible as long as you have the right plan, right people and funds.”
T’s Tropical Shaved Ice can be rented for birthday parties, weddings, schooling events and sporting activities. Dickerson said his business can be found on Facebook. If you have any questions or inquiries, reach out at Tstropicalshavedice@gmail.com or (606) 548-0447.