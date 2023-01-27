RUSSELL The Russell City Council was talking trash Thursday when they had to pick a contractor to service the city’s 1,400 customers.
Rumpke — a large trash outfit from Cincinnati — has worked on a legacy contract after purchasing Elkins 30 months ago.
At Thursday’s meeting, the outfit’s new bid was higher than the legacy contract, with recycling rising from a $6-per-month charge to $10 per month. A representative from Rumpke explained that the rise in the rate eliminated the tonnage charges, which the city itself had been paying out of pocket.
Rumpke also cited the rise in diesel pricing as adding to its cost for service.
Three other outfits submitted bids — Mountain State Waste, headquartered in Morgantown; Reliable Waste, an upstart formed by Jimmy Blanke and John Vorndran of the 3J Group; Prichard Lawn Care, which is dipping its toes into trash collection.
Reliable Waste — which has 72 customers stretched across Westwood, Lloyd, Route 2 and Route 1 — was considered the lowest bid and it vowed to knock a $1 off the bill for senior citizens.
Robert Prichard, of Prichard Lawn Care, said while he came in with charges of $15 across the board, making him higher than the rest, he never failed to complete a contract and promised to perform satisfactory service.
Mountain State Waste did not send any representative to the meeting.
Councilman Butch Meadows motioned for the council to accept Rumpke, citing it as a known quantity.
“I’ve heard all over town, and is it all 100% positive? No. But they do a pretty good job and I think we should stick with them,” Meadows said.
Council members Roy Parsons, Ruth Hopkins and Don Fraley voted alongside Meadows to accept the bid from Rumpke.
Council members Vincenzo Fressola and Kay Thompson abstained from the vote.
After the meeting, Fressola and Thompson both said they didn’t want to vote for Rumpke because the bids from its competitors were lower.
Fressola also said he felt like the bids were dropped on the council’s lap at the last minute and there should’ve been more due diligence involved.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday’s meeting:
• Hopkins asked the council to look into ways to support the senior center, citing the need for a new stove, a computer and other necessities.
• Thompson gave an update on the flowers that will be planted in the spring, asking for donations and pumping the primer with $200 of her own money.
• The city council voted unanimously to sell an old salt truck to Worthington.
• The city council voted unanimously to approve a resolution for FEMA to reimburse the city for sending workers to Letcher County to assist with the flooding over the summer.