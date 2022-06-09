The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is seeking public input on proposed Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goals to ensure certified businesses can compete fairly for federally-funded transportation projects.
The Cabinet’s Office for Civil Rights and Small Business Development (OCRSBD) is developing an annual DBE participation goal, in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration. Once approved, the goal will be in effect for three years beginning Oct. 1.
“The Cabinet encourages an equitable playing field for certified, historically underrepresented companies by setting Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goals when awarding federally funded projects,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “The virtual public forums provide a convenient opportunity to give input and learn more about how we establish fair goals.”
The OCRSBD will host virtual public forums in June to explain the proposed goals and how they will be established. Participants must register by emailing Melvin.Bynes2@ky.gov or calling (502) 782-4816. Forums will be hosted on the following dates: Today from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.; Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., and 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
The 2023 goals and methodology, once completed, will be available online on the KYTC Office for Civil Rights website. Information is also available by calling (502) 782-4816. The comment period will be from June 15 through July 25. Written comments can be submitted online to Melvin.Bynes2@ky.gov or mailed to:
Melvin Bynes
Office for Civil Rights and Small Business Development
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
200 Mero Street
Frankfort, KY 40622
The OCRSD is committed to ensuring equal employment opportunity, a diverse workforce and the promotion of equitable business opportunities throughout Kentucky.