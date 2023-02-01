CANNONSBURG A man escaped with his life Wednesday morning after discovering his home was on fire.
Syprus Stulak said he was using the restroom at his mobile home off Dale Renee Drive near Shopes Creek when he started hearing pops and cracks coming from the other side of the trailer.
He got up to check it out — that's when Stulak said he saw smoke rolling out of the back bedroom.
"I ran out of there," Stulak said.
Stulak has rented the home for about four or five years — after his mother passed away in 2022, it's just been him living at the home.
"I don't know what I'm going to do, I don't have any family around here," Stulak said.
Firefighters from Cannonsburg, East Fork, Westwood and Summit-Ironville responded to the scene.
Chief Richard Cyrus, of the Cannonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, said crews were able to knock down the fire quickly, containing it to the back bedroom.
"Trailers usually catch up pretty quick, so that was a great response," Cyrus said.
Cyrus said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Boyd County Sheriff's Office and Boyd County EMS also responded to the scene.