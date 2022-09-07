WESTWOOD A Louisville man at the center of a drug investigation used his car as a battering ram as he tried to run from police Tuesday afternoon, according to court records.
Lamario K. Fuller, 22, is accused of crashing into two cars in the area of Ky. 5 and U.S. 23 as he attempted to run from Russell Police.
Three people were injured as a result of the crash, court records show.
Fuller was detained by Russell Police until the arrival of the Boyd County Sheriff's deputies, according to court records.
Following the crash, Fuller's 2016 Chrysler 200 was searched at the impound lot, resulting in investigators finding a loaded .38 special revolver, a set of digital scales, packaging materials, prescription drugs, a baggie of heroin/fentanyl mix and meth inside the gas cap, court records show.
Fuller was charged with second-degree assault, driving without a license, failure to carry insurance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in prescription drugs, trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth and trafficking in fentanyl.
He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.