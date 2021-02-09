Death and taxes are two of life’s inevitables.
But there are other constants, too; the sun goes up and down, and at least one person is going to wind up in the pokey during a weekend in northeastern Kentucky.
The following people were locked up over the weekend. Anyone named in the locked-up lists should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Carey Banks, 35, of Rush, was booked Friday on a bench warrant, a first-degree meth trafficking charge (first offense) and a drug paraphernalia charge.
• Zachary Holder, 26, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.
Big Sandy Regional
• Kayla N. Bowens, 37, of Fort Gay, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Lindsay J. Osborne, 40, of River, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree promotion of contraband, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), second-degree persistent felony offender and a bench warrant.
• David G. Tackett, 49, of East Point, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
• Jason N. Hodge, 40, of Nippa, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree trafficking in meth (first offense), first-offense heroin trafficking, tampering with physical evidence and a bench warrant.
• Christian I. Dyer, 45, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carter County
• Derek Lowe, 27, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on charges of second-degree burglary and vehicle theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Nathan McDowell, 31, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance and two bench warrants.
• Nichole T. McDavid, 36, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree trafficking of meth (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, three traffic offenses and a bench warrant.
• Austin L. Miller, 26, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a first-degree possession of a controlled substance charge (first offense) and two bench warrants.
• Billy R. Shepherd, 32, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on five traffic offenses and two bench warrants.
Greenup County
• Bethany G. Cox, 22, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a charge of contempt of court.
• Mason L. Bertram, 33, of Garrison, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Joseph R. Bentley, 40, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a parole warrant and charges of second-degree fleeing or evading and receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.
Rowan County
• Callis H. Coyle, of Morehead, was booked Friday as a fugitive.
• Mark Gibson, 30, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Zachary Fields, 30, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of meth (first offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
• Derek Roark, 44, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on charges of third-offense DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of a hallucinogen, possession of a pistol by a convicted felon, first-degree promotion of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic offenses.
• Eric Audet, 31, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree possession of opiates (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and a fugitive warrant.
