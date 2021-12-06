Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, in particular, saw a great deal of activity over the weekend. The result was a wide variety of charges.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Chassity G. Lewis, 38, of Ashland, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• David Mitchell, 57, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Kenneth H. Beam, 54, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on a probation violation.
• Marianne Hutchinson, 55, of Argillite, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Ronald E. Lockwood, 43, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Friday on failure to appear.
• Allison R. Young, 32, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, harassing communication and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Louis A. Loughner, 51, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and a single count of public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Brandy G. Owens, 29, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on third-degree burglary.
• Lois M. Blanton, 40, of Rush, was jailed Sunday on failure to appear.
Big Sandy Regional
• Davon Blackford, 41, of Lexington, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, no registration plates and no registration receipt.
• Steven A. Clay, 52, of Louisa, was booked Friday on fraudulent use of a credit card $500 or more but under $1,000 and persistent felony offender I.
• Ova A. Ratliff, 44, of Grassy Creek, was jailed Friday on bench warrants for court.
• Jason D. Music, 37, of Flatgap, was lodged Friday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Sarah E. Booth, 34, of Louisa, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, second or greater offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and contempt of court.
• Bruce Adams, 57, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
• Lauren C. Rogers, 23, of Lexington, was jailed Saturday on failure to appear.
• Lynnville S. Hall, 40, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Robert Parker, 38, of Blaine, was booked Saturday on first-degree, second or greater offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, persistent felony offender I and a bench warrant for court.
• James R. McMackin, 51, of Salyersville, was jailed Saturday on a warrant.
• Richard A. Laney, 61, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Coachie Joseph III, 26, of Corbin, was jailed Sunday on first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal mischief, menacing, resisting arrest and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Mitchell Shepherd, 33, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on bench warrants for court.
• Matthew R. Gooslin, 40, of Wittensville, was jailed Sunday on first-degree strangulation, first-degree robbery, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer and resisting arrest.
• Jerry M. Combs, 46, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Stacy D. Mollette, 40, of Paintsville, was lodged Sunday on failure to appear.
• Gabrielle N. Fletcher, 22, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• John R. Montgomery, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on failure to appear and a parole violation warrant.
• Luther W. Keeton, Jr., 27, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on a probation violation.
• Harm R. Lemaster, 42, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Joshua Howard, 40, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on possession of marijuana and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Carter County
• Larry M. Hall, 43, of Grayson, was booked Friday on three counts of failure to appear.
• Stefanie M. Wells, 36, of Somerset, was lodged Friday as a federal prisoner.
• Gregory Water, 53, of Beckley, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
• Faith R. Taynor, 21, of Hitchins, was jailed Friday on unlisted charges.
• Mark D. Fannin, 56, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on drug court.
• William Meeks, 35, of Grayson, was lodged Friday as a self-surrender.
• Dylan A. Douglas, 29, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Aaron Martin, 33, of Grayson, was jailed Monday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and a single count of third-degree criminal mischief.
• William T. Smith, 49, of Olive Hill, was jailed Sunday on failure to appear.
