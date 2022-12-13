OLIVE HILL A woman was booked into Carter County Detention Center and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possessing a stolen firearm after a traffic stop early Monday morning.
According to court documents, a Kentucky State Trooper pulled over a red 2008 Chevrolet HHR on Tom T. Hall Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Monday for having an inadequate silencer.
The trooper wrote in the citation that once he made contact with the driver, Tammy L. Oney, 54, of Olive Hill, he smelled the aroma of burnt marijuana and Oney appeared to have “pinpoint eyes” and was “visibly shaking.”
Before conducting field sobriety testing, Oney was instructed to leave her purse in the vehicle and she advised the trooper she was in possession of a pistol, according to court documents.
After failing to maintain balance and instructions during field sobriety testing, Oney was placed under arrest.
According to the trooper’s statement, a search of the vehicle, purse and a backpack revealed suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, plastic bags, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Court records indicate that the Smith and Wesson 40-caliber of which Oney was in possession was coming back stolen, according to dispatch — an issue for Oney, considering she’s a convicted felon.
Oney was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, trafficking more than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, receiving a stolen firearm and other traffic-related offenses.
Oney is set to be arraigned in Carter County District Court on Wednesday.