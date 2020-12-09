CANNONSBURG An Ashland man was charged early Monday after a traffic stop turned up a stolen .380 pistol, according to court records.
James Paul Greer, 41, was charged Monday with four traffic violations, receiving a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. As of Tuesday, Greer appeared to have bonded out of the Boyd County Detention Center, according to the jail website.
Court records show at 12:21 a.m., a Boyd County deputy pulled over Greer’s blue 2009 Chevy HHR — Chevy’s answer to the PT Cruiser — on U.S. 60 at the Super Quik after noticing it had a broken headlight.
Upon pulling the car over, deputies said the officer noticed Greer had a dead tag. When the deputy walked up to the car, he noticed the smell of marijuana, records show. Based off the smell, the deputy searched the vehicle, records show.
That’s when he turned up the Ruger LPC, which was reported stolen out of West Virginia, according to court records. Greer was also found to have a breaking and entering conviction in Ohio and a pending felony charge, records show.
(606) 326-2653 |