MOREHEAD Kentucky State Police cleaned a good haul of meth off the streets Saturday following a traffic stop in Morgan County.
The traffic stop, which resulted in the arrest of 33-year-old Christine Hall, of Morehead, on a meth trafficking violation led to a search warrant being carried out on a home occupied by 68-year-old Cecil Ousley, of Morehead, according to a press release.
State police seized more than 85 grams of meth, 32 grams of weed, a pistol, a Pontiac GTO and a large amount of money, according to the release.
Ousley has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine greater than 2 grams (first offense), trafficking in less than 8 ounces of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hall is also facing similar charges.
Both are at the Rowan County Detention Center, according to state police.