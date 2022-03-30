LOUISA A traffic stop during a routine patrol in Louisa resulted in a major drug seizure, according to authorities.
On Wednesday, Louisa Police said a patrol officer stopped a car he believed to have been reported stolen last month. After confirming the vehicle was stolen, the driver — 33-year-old Shelly Ann Collins — was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property, according to police.
Following the arrest, the officer found 3 pounds of meth, 4 ounces of weed, 1 ounce of heroin, scales and small bags.
Collins, of Louisville, was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth, trafficking in marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender and receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 in value.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police assisted.