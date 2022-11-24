GREENUP Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith released a bulletin on Wednesday, announcing a recovery of drug trafficking supplies and four arrests after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
Smith writes that the traffic stop took place around 2:30 p.m. on Main Street in Greenup, adding that the three occupants to the car had connections to a “known drug trafficking ring” and “known drug house” located in the 100 block of Main Street.
The sheriff did not mention a specific reason for the initial stop, but reported that the driver, Sarah N. James, 42, of Greenup, is accused of driving on a suspended driver’s license.
The front passenger, Carl J. McKinney, 35, of Greenup, consented to a search but is accused of throwing a bag containing methamphetamine as he got out of the car, according to Smith.
Ethan Eldridge, 18, of Wheelersburg, was also a passenger that is accused of being in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
Once deputies began searching the vehicle, they found more drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.
Among the paraphernalia were multiple hypodermic needles and baggies “used in trafficking narcotics,” Smith reports.
Smith says the stop resulted in picking up another person, at a nearby residence Smith calls a “drug house,” who had active warrants from a separate investigation.
The Greenup Police Department assisted in the traffic stop.
All three occupants of the vehicle were lodged in the Greenup County Jail following their arrests.
James is charged with operating on a suspended license, trafficking more than two grams of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property and tampering with physical evidence.
McKinney is charged with trafficking more than two grams of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.
Eldridge, the youngest arrested, is charged with possession of an unspecified drug, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.