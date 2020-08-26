GREENUP The Greenup County Sheriff, with the help of many local agencies, seized a decent haul of drugs earlier this week, following a traffic stop on Ky. 503.
Sheriff Matt Smith stopped a car on the road Monday, where drugs were discovered, according to a news release. Further investigation identified where the drugs had been bought, leading law enforcement to a home on Chapman Road in Wurtland, the sheriff’s office said.
A search warrant was applied for, which led to the sheriff’s office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force, Ashland SWAT and the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office knocking on the door, the release states.
Police turned up half a pound of methamphetamine, several ounces of weed, scales, several thousand dollars in cash and firearms in the search, the release states.
Joshua A. Gamble and Melissa S. York, both 35, were arrested at the home on drug and firearm charges. Both are still being held at the Greenup County Detention Center.
In the news release, Smith thanked all the agencies involved in the bust for their cooperation and help.
“This is the kind of case that can be done when agencies work together and one agency is not concerned about who gets the credit,” Smith wrote in the release. “Let's work together to get drugs and bad guys off the streets for a better community.”