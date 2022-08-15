Anyone named in the locked up should be presumed innocent unless they stand convicted before the court.
The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County
• David W. Craft, 54, of Ashland, was booked Friday on multiple traffic offenses, including first-offense driving on license suspended due to DUI.
• Anthony Carrington, 61, of South Shore, was booked Saturday on charges of simple possession of meth and trafficking in less than 8 ounces of marijuana.
• Laurie Stroud, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a simple possession of meth charge.
• Robert B. Howard, 32, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant and a public intoxication rap.
• David Roar, 44, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of second-degree fleeing or evading, third-degree trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Zebediah Thompson, 33, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
Big Sandy Regional
• Jordan Looney, 36, of Lick Creek, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant and charges of violating an emergency protective order, resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape, second-degree stalking and third-degree trespassing.
• Jaylon B. Ivey, 22, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• William T. Tomblin, 46, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Brian M. Adkins, 25, of Warfield, was booked Friday on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree fleeing or evading, resisting arrest and menacing.
• Christopher G. Maynard, 45, of Pilgrim, was booked Sunday on a simple possession of meth charge.
• Brenda J. Kiser, 50, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a charge of failure to pay court costs, fines or fees.
• Chandler Hines, 22, of Louisville, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
• Michael B. Meade, 23, of Hagerhill, was booked Sunday on a fentanyl trafficking charge.
Carter County
• Dustin S. Selvage, 38, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Eric T. Hanna, 31, of Hitchens, was booked Friday on a charge of non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• Thomas E. Grossman, 47, of Tampa, Florida, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Kevin Denson, 35, of Gaston, North Carolina, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Jonathon Kennedy, 41, of Nitro, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Anthony Hall, 36, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Stanley Sargent, 42, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a hold from the court.
• Thomas E. Boggs, 50, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on three bench warrants.
• Elijah J. Littleton, 31, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on three counts of non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
Greenup County
• Jerry W. Kibler Sr., 34, of South Portsmouth, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.
• Franklin D. Kegley, 44, of Grayson was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• Randle Howell, 42, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a meth trafficking warrant out of Morgan County.
• Shelia Conrad, 34, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Shelia R. Townsend, 49, of Mount Sterling, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• William Carpenter, 29, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a first-degree promotion of contraband charge out of Montgomery County.
• Judy Thompson, 44, of Salt Lick, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant and charges of meth and heroin trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to notify the DMV about a change of address.
• Danny Carter, 62, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on warrant out of Elliott County charging him with simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.