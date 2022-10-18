ASHLAND Much of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will close permanently today because of work on the next phase of a new King's Daughters Medical Center Emergency Department.
One of the main goals for the new Emergency Department is to keep lobby/waiting area volumes low. Most patients will be assessed in a triage area and, instead of returning to a lobby, they will proceed to a care initiation area, where a provider will see and assess the patient, and order tests.
From there, the patient will move to either a “results pending” area, a care initiation area for needed treatment; those who require more advanced care will move to a private treatment room.
Th new building, set to open in late 2024, also will have a lab for blood draws and EKGs; two trauma bays with direct access to the in-department CT scanners; a separate covered ambulance entrance with triage bays; separate entrance for patients being brought in by law enforcement officers and behavioral health patients; and two separate decontamination entrances and isolation pod.
King’s Daughters construction manager Mike Layne estimates more than 300 construction jobs with skilled tradespeople, both local and regional, will be working on the Ashland campus.
Officials at the hospital look forward to the project's completion.
“We’ve listened to our team members and our community. There are several elements we are excited to have, including covered ambulance bay drop-off points, separate and secure access points for law enforcement and also for behavioral health patients, and a dedicated entrance for walk-in patients as well," said Jason Blevins, senior director of clinical services.
Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President for Patient Care Services Curtis Metzler, R.N., BSN, said, "We are excited to begin construction on our new Emergency and Imaging facility which will serve the needs of our community well into the future.”
Radiologist Candy Boykin, M.D., said the new facility will make visits easier for patients.
“We will have two CT scanners actually in the middle of the Emergency Department. We will be closer to our emergency patients than ever before,” she said of the new Imaging Department location, which will be adjacent to the new Emergency Department.
The project has brought on changes in parking. KDMC offers shuttle service seven days a week, running every 10 minutes from lots J, K and L from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Additionally, parking in front of Patient Tower II along 22nd Street is getting an upgrade. By reworking how the lot is laid out and removing the heart statue, 32 spots, including much-needed additional handicapped spaces, will be added, creating 89 parking spots. There are no plans to install the statue elsewhere, said Tom Dearing, director of marketing and public relations at KDMC.
During construction, the flag poles in front of Tower II will be temporarily stored and later relocated near the new Emergency Department.
