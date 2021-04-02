Major traffic changes will start on Monday on Carol Malone Boulevard (Ky. 7/Ky. 1) at downtown Grayson as contractors ramp up work on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $6 million highway widening project.
Beginning Monday, crews will start shifting all traffic on the four-lane highway into a new three-lane configuration — one lane each direction with a center turn lane — to make room for construction along the 1.5-mile work zone from Academic Parkway to the Little Sandy River bridge.
New blacktop and roadway paint will be applied to mark new travel lanes on the southbound side of Carol Malone Boulevard. Once complete, motorists should expect the following traffic pattern:
• Traveling south on Carol Malone (Ky. 7/Ky. 1) from the interstate toward downtown Grayson, all southbound traffic will merge right at Academic Parkway into one lane through town.
• Traveling north on Carol Malone (Ky. 7/Ky. 1) from the south, Grayson Lake direction, all northbound traffic will shift left just past Little Sandy Lane into one lane through town.
• A center turn lane will be marked for left turns at street, business entrances and at signals. Access to entrances through the work zone will be marked by barrels, or other devices, but traffic could be flagged at times.
• On U.S. 60 (Main Street), lane restrictions are possible at the Carol Malone Boulevard signal.
The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph. Due to heavy traffic volumes, especially during school and business rush hours, significant traffic delays are likely. Seek alternate routes if possible.
Plans for the highway improvement project were advertised for bid last fall, and the Transportation Cabinet awarded the $5,976,248 contract to Mountain Enterprises, Inc.