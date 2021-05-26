ASHLAND Two like-minded musicians from the area have come together to form Chatteroi, a duo that plays traditional music.
Scott Miller and Scott Rucker, both of whom play multiple instruments, play a variety of music in combination with other musicians, but their duo, which sometimes includes other performers, focuses on music of the Big Sandy and Ohio River valley region.
Chatteroi is the Native American name for the Big Sandy River and also was the name of one of the region’s first railways established in 1873. The duo performs on Thursdays at Blazer's Restaurant in Ashland.
“As far as I know, Blazer’s is the only place in the Tri-State where you can hear Appalachian music and jazz on a weekly basis,” Miller, who teaches traditional music at Morehead State University, said. “This is a big deal and I hope the community supports and takes advantage of it.”
Miller, who also gives private lessons, teaching fiddle, mandolin, guitar, hammered dulcimer and old-time banjo, said he hopes sharing traditional music through performances at Blazer's and various venues and festivals in the area and outside the area will help keep the musical tradition alive. So far, he said, he thinks it's working.
“We have gotten good responses everywhere we have played,” he said. “We always talk about some of the musical history of our region.”
Rucker began his musical education by learning guitar while he was a student at Morehead State University, later adding mandolin and old-time banjo to his repertoire. While he plays other genres, he is spent the last 20 years focused on traditional music.
Miller has recorded and performed a wide variety of genres and has played at the Grand Ole Opry as well as the Nashville Symphony Orchestra. He’s written extensively about traditional music and has won several awards, including a Traditional Master Folk Artist Fellowship from the southern arts organization, SouthArts based in Atlanta.
“The average person has no idea how rich our region’s musical history is and how it is imitated and played not only in other parts of the country but internationally,” Miller said. “The music we play represents the country music highway long before the term ‘country music’ was even given to this music in the 1950s.”
