After more than a decade and several albums, Town Mountain is a band that’s still going strong.
The band will appear at 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 at The Loud in Huntington.
Crafting blue-collar bluegrass and country anthems that have resonated with a devout contingent of followers, the collective of Robert Greer (guitar), Phil Barker (mandolin), Jesse Langlais (banjo), Bobby Britt (fiddle), Zack Smith (bass) and Miles Miller (drums) have caught the eye of acclaimed indie label New West Records.
The band signed to the label ahead of the release of “Lines In The Levee” this year. Its latest project is one the group has long envisioned making, Langlais said.
“The first half of Town Mountain was done with the intention of being a bluegrass band,” Langlais said. “That being said, some of it was more hard driving than others, but it was all five-piece bluegrass stuff. We had some drums on our last album New Freedom Blues, and we’ve been wanting to push those boundaries further ever since.”
With every band member contributing in some form to the group’s catalog as songwriters, a bevvy of themes are always present in Town Mountain’s music. “Lines In the Levee” is no exception, with references to global warming, redemption, being stuck at a crossroads, unsung heroes and more. In the case of Langlais, his cuts on the new album are deeply associated with empathy and preserving what we have for those who will live beyond us.
“There’s a line in there about ‘wearing short pants on Valentines Day’ that helped to inspire the song,” says Langlais. “It’s my way of taking a light-hearted approach to a very serious matter. It’s easy to preach with your music, but the brilliance of some of my favorite songwriters to weave humor inside of something serious inspired me to take a similar approach with this song.”
With “Distant Line,” Langlais swaps out global warming for general preservation of future attractions and resources, something he’s grown an entirely new appreciation for in recent years since beginning to build a family of his own. “It’s been something constantly on my mind with everything that’s happened these last few years, especially since I have kids now,” he said. “I want them to be able to see, do and experience everything I’ve been able to and more.”
That same empathetic perspective also shines through on “Unsung Heroes,” a song Laglais wrote early on in the pandemic that gives thanks to the often-overlooked heroes that keep our society running smoothly, from frontline health-care workers, police and firefighters to retail workers, janitors and others.
“I wanted to bring attention to people not often in the spotlight that help to make our world go round,” he said.